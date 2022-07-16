WWE SmackDown Results – July 15, 2022

Your announcers are Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

Michael Cole is in the ring and he brings out the man who signed a contract extension to stay in WWE, Pat McAfee.

Pat says it is an honor to be inside Orlando tonight. Pat apologizes for last week’s absence because you had to listen to Corey Graves for two hours and Baron Corbin for 17 minutes.

Pat says the best thing that Corbin has done in WWE is celebrate Shinsuke the way that Shinsuke should be celebrated. Pat says his neck was not fractured, but merely bruised. Pat says he knew Corbin before all of you did. They were roommates as rookies with the Colts. He had hair and a bad body. He had one bad tattoo. He was humble and willing to learn. Once his set foot in the WWE, he became an insufferable douchebag who would do anything for a dollar. Pat says it is his job at SummerSlam that he is going to smack him in the mouth, beat the hell out of him, and humble him into being a good person. Pat says he is preparing to slap the bad tattoos off Corbin.

Baron is in the back and he says he is glad to see Pat. He says Pat is too stupid to stay in his lane. Go back behind the announce table where you belong. Did you see how easily I took care of you in Vegas. Corbin says he would come out and finish the job but he caught something from last week. Corbin says he might have monkeypox. Corbin says he is staying far away . . . for now. He says he will see Pat at SummerSlam.

Pat says that coward faked monkey pox so he would not come out here.

Pat introduces Liv Morgan.

Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Natalya in a Non Title Match

Natalya with a kick and punches and then she slaps Liv in the corner. Liv with punches but Natalya with a knee. Natalya with a side head lock take down. Liv with a head scissors and Natalya escapes. Liv with a side head lock take down. Natalya with a head scissors and Liv escapes. Natalya has some words for Liv and she slaps Liv. Natalya floats over and Liv with a drop kick. Liv gets a near fall. Liv with an Irish whip and she misses a splash into the corner. Natalya with an atomic drop and she runs over Liv but misses a drop kick. Liv and Natalya with near falls. Liv goes to the apron to avoid a splash. Liv with a kick and they go to the apron. Natalya with a double leg take down and tries for a Sharpshooter but Liv escapes. Liv misses a Codebreaker on the apron and Natalya catapults Liv into the ring post.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Natalya with a back breaker and Liv escapes and gets a near fall with a sunset flip. Liv with boots in the corner and she goes to the turnbuckles and hits a missile drop kick. Liv with punches and a kick followed by an enzuigiri. Liv with a drop kick to the back. Morgan with a fireman’s carry for a near fall. Natalya avoids a springboard move but misses the discus clothesline. Liv with a boot to the back and a splash into the corner. Natalya catches Liv in the corner and hits a German suplex for a near fall. Natalya sets for a superplex and Liv gets under and drops Natalya on the turnbuckles. Natalya blocks a knee in the corner and hits a sit out power bomb for a near fall.

Natalya with an ankle lock and Liv tries to get to the ropes but Natalya pulls her into the center of the ring. Liv rolls through to send Natalya into the turnbuckles. Liv with a facebuster and ObLIVion for the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

After the match, Kayla Braxton is in the ring to congratulate Liv on her victory. Kayla mentions that Liv’s win wasn’t as dominant as last week’s victory by Ronda Rousey against Liv.

Liv says she is fully aware that she is walking into her title match at SummerSlam as the underdog. She says she has been the underdog her entire life. Call me what you want, but at SummerSlam, you can still call me the Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Megan Morant is in the back and she is with Theory.

Theory corrects Megan on the way to introduce him. He says he gets it that it is so hard to be him. With great power comes great responsibility. He says he has a lot of enemies on Raw and Smackdown. He has Lashley and Ziggler on Raw.

Paul Heyman shows up and tells Megan that she is doing a better job than Kayla. He asks for a moment with Theory. Paul shakes his hand and Paul says that they know that Theory knows that he is responsible for Theory’s biggest break in his career. This whole ‘theory’ of cashing in the title against Roman Reigns makes no business sense. What about the 15% who have failed. You want to work with me so I can work with Roman and we can set up a scheduled title match on a major event. Theory versus Reigns for the Undisputed Title. Think of the prestige and the money that would be involved. All you have to do is not cash in at SummerSlam and let me handle everything for you.

Theory thanks Paul for the advice. He says he will cash in on Brock or Roman and become the youngest Undisputed champion. Maybe he can use Paul’s advice when he is champion.

The music for the Viking Raiders play and Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston make their way to the ring in Viking Raiders’ outfits.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we look at what happened last week between the New Day and Viking Raiders.

Woods growls and he says he is Erik the Gross. Kofi says he is Ivar the Ugly.

They tell us that it is really the New Day. Woods says it feels like a millennium . . . Kofi interrupts and he wants to know why does Woods sound like a pirate instead of a Viking. Woods says he is not good with accents. Kofi says instead of reverting to tactics like honor and respect, Woods says they played Assassin’s Creed on PS5 and watched all of the movies. Kofi says they resorted to underhanded tactics. We used shoddy face paint to scare our opponents. Woods says it worked. Woods says like their Viking family members before them . . .

The Viking Raiders’ music plays again and this time it is the real ones.

Woods calls them impostors.

Erik says they are new and vicious. Once they get to the ring, the only words that remain for you will be mangled and broken.

Woods asks if those are the only two words they know because they went to college and could teach them a few words.

Woods calls them ugly.

Ivar drops the mic because there is no need to talk. They march to the ring.

Woods plays his shofar.

Shanky and Jinder Mahal attack Erik and Ivar in the aisle. Kofi and Woods with cross bodies to Erik and Ivar.

Jinder, Shanky, Woods, and Kofi are in the ring and everyone but Jinder dances.

Kayla is in the back and she is with Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther.

Kayla asks about what happened last week with Nakamura and Kaiser. We see video footage.

Kayla asks Gunther why did he attack Kaiser. Gunther says there is no room for failure. They will never lose. Losing is unacceptable. Losing has consequences.

Kayla mentions next week Ludwig will face Nakamura.

Kaiser speaks in German and Gunther yells at him again. Gunther tells Kaiser to unzip his track suit jacket and Gunther chops Kaiser.

Lacey Evans makes her way to the ring and she does not like the crowd reaction so she wants them to play her music again.

Lacey gets a mic and she says she might not be better than anyone in this arena, but you sure ain’t better than me. I served my country and I put my life on the line for all of you. She says she overcame things that would crush the average American. She says she does not like that the people are not showing appreciation that she deserves. Lacey says she could add a few accolades because she is an American hero. She says that she is everything you Nasties wish you could be. She says she might have offended a few of you but the vocal minority might think what I say is too much for you. Lacey apologizes to anyone she has offended. She tells everyone to go to hell.

Lacey leaves the ring.

We take a look at what didn’t happen between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus last week.

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Drew McIntyre versus Ridge Holland (with Butch and Sheamus) in a Dark Helmet FOOOOLED YOU Match

Cole and McAfee are surprised at the announcement that Ridge Holland is wrestling Drew since we saw a graphic with Sheamus on it for the number one contender spot.

Butch brings the bell and hammer to the ring and Sheamus stops him. Butch rings the bell.

Drew with a clothesline and punches to Ridge. Drew with an Irish whip and Ridge with an elbow. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew has Ridge on the apron and Drew with forearms across the chest. Butch misses a knee off the apron and Ridge sends Drew into the ring post. Ridge with a running back elbow and a clothesline in the corner. Holland gets Drew up and hits a power slam for a near fall. Ridge with forearms across the chest and he gets a near fall. Drew with punches and chops. Holland with a chop and Irish whip but Drew with a clothesline out of the corner. Drew with a clothesline and neck breaker. Drew sets for a Claymore and Butch gets on the apron. Drew punches Butch.

Ridge with a head butt and Drew escapes a slam attempt. Drew with a head butt and an Air Raid Crash followed by a Claymore for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, Sheamus has to hold Butch back.

Megan Morant is in the back with Riddick Moss.

Moss says Theory has a really big head and he wants to see if he can flatten it like a pancake.

Paul stops by to try to talk to Moss.

Paul introduces himself and he says that they know that Paul is responsible for Moss’ biggest break in his career. They know that Theory cashing in at SummerSlam doesn’t make a lot of business sense. You gave Corbin a beating so severe he wasn’t seen for weeks. If that happened to Theory, then he would go to Roman to see about Roman versus Moss as the main event of a major show. Think about the prestige of what can happen to your career.

Moss says it sounds like Paul is really worried about Theory cashing in at SummerSlam.

We have a video package for Maxiimum Male Models.

Next week, we will see the Beachwear Collection with Maxxine Dupri.

Match Number Three: Theory versus Riddick Moss

They lock up and Moss backs Theory into the corner and Moss with a clean break. They lock up and Moss backs Theory into the corner again but Theory pushes Moss on the break. Moss with a waist lock and take down. Moss with another waist lock take down. Moss with another waist lock and Theory with an elbow. Theory with a side head lock. Theory with a shoulder tackle and he poses. Moss gets Theory on his shoulders but Theory escapes the hold. Moss with a shoulder tackle. Moss poses for Theory and Moss catches Theory on a leap frog attempt and Moss with a fallaway slam. Moss with a forearm. Theory with a punch and snap mare into a reverse chin lock.

Moss with elbows. Theory with a knee. Theory sends Moss into the turnbuckles. Moss sends Theory into the turnbuckles and then clotheslines Theory over the top rope to the floor. Moss with a forearm to Theory and he sends Theory into the apron. Theory escpaes a slam attempt and then he leap frogs Moss and Moss hits the ring steps,

We go to commercial.

We are back and Theory with a drop kick for a near fall. Theory with a reverse chin lock. Theory with a forearm and punches. Moss with a POUNCE and both men are down. They exchange punches and Moss with a clothesline. Moss with a running shoulder into the corner and he follows with another one. Moss goes for a suplexbut Theory with an elbow. Moss with a spinebuster and he gets a near fall. Moss sets for a power bomb but Theory drops down to block it. Moss with a forearm and Theory stomps on the foot and hits an Olympic Slam for a near fall. Theory gets Moss up but Moss gets to his feet. Theory drops Moss on the top rope. Moss with a running shoulder tackle to avoid the slingshot rolling drop kick. Moss knocks Theory off the apron to the floor.

Theory hits Moss with the briefcase and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Riddick Moss (by disqualification)

After the match, Theory hits Moss with the briefcase a few more times.

After Moss is declared the winner of the match by disqualification, Theory says that no one cares.

Sami Zayn comes out and he is in a sling. Sami asks if he heard Theory say he is going to be the next Undisputed Champion. That means you are disrespecting Roman Reigns. When you disrespect the Bloodlline, there are consequences. As a representative of the Bloodline and an Honorary Uce, he strongly recommends that Theory apologize right now.

Theory asks if Sami is the Bloodline suck up. What are you going to do with one arm?

The Usos’ music plays and they come out and Theory goes back towards the ring and Moss picks up Theory and sends him into the ring post.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Brock Lesnar will be on Smackdown next week. Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will have a face to face segment.

Sami Zayn has joined commentary for the main event.

Match Number Four: Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) versus Angelo Dawkins (with Montez Ford)

They lock up and Dawkins backs Jimmy into the corner and they go around the ring. Dawkins with a clean break and Jimmy misses a punch. Dawkins with a take down into a waist lock. Dawkins gets a near fall. Dawkins with a waist lock. Jimmy with an elbow. Jimmy with a Samoan drop. JImmy sends Dawkins over the top rope but he lands on the apron. Dawkins with a forearm and he blocks a kick but Jimmy with an enzuigiri. Dawkins with a forearm to Jimmy and he clotheslines Jimmy over the top rope to the floor. Dawkins follows to the floor and he sends Jimmy over the ringside barrier into the timekeeper’s area.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jimmy sets for a running hip into the corner. Dawkins pops up and punches Jimmy. Dawkins with clotheslines but Jimmy with a back heel kick. Dawkins with a corkscrew back elbow. Dawkins with a swinging butterfly suplex for a near fall. Jey gets on the apron and Dawkins pushes him. Jimmy knocks down the referee. Dawkins with a rollup but there is no referee. Jimmy with a super kick to Dawkins but the referee is still down. Jimmy shakes the referee and Dawkins with Sky High and he gets the three count even if Jimmy’s shoulder might have been up.

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

After the match, Jey tries to tell the referee that Jimmy’s shoulder was up.

Sami Zayn says he should be the referee for the match at SummerSlam.

Adam Pearce comes out and he says that the Street Profits are upset about what happened at Money in the Bank. The Usos are upset about tonight. Adam says this is why we need a special guest referee at SummerSlam. He says he found the perfect man for the job . . . Jeff Jarrett.

The Usos and Street Profits fight in the ring and the referees who are not special enough to referee their match at SummerSlam try to get things under control.

We go to credits.

