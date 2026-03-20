The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Big Dumper.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from Raleigh, NC.

The following are WWE SmackDown results for March 20, 2026. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – MARCH 20, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then see footage of Randy Orton’s attack of Cody Rhodes on last week’s show. Back live, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett recap what went down, and then we see the usual show-opening Superstar arrival shots.

Drew McIntyre Attacks Jacob Fatu In The Parking Lot

The last Superstar arrival shot we see is a skinny Jelly Roll getting out of a car in the parking lot. As he does, we see a ton of officials and security go sprinting by him, to his confusion. The cameras follow them, where we see Drew McIntyre beating the hell out of Jacob Fatu on the hood of a car. Fatu is left bloody.

Inside the arena, Tessitore and Barrett talk about what just went down. As they do, they are interrupted by an angry, out of breath McIntyre, fresh off of the aforementioned attack. He rants as he storms his way down to the ring. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis comes out and talks about McIntyre being self-sabotaging.

McIntyre yells back at Aldis, bringing up his son Donovan and saying he should be ashamed for having a corporate stooge for a father. Before Aldis can respond, we see a bloody Fatu sprint past him, with security trailing him. He and McIntyre meet at ringside and the brawl continues. Fatu beats McIntyre down this time.