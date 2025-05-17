WWE SmackDown returns tonight live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Scheduled tonight’s show is a Men’s & Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier, Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, Wade Barrett sits down with R-Truth to talk about the attack by John Cena at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes, as well as DIY vs. FrAxiom and more.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, May 16, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – MAY 16, 2025

We then hear Joe Tessitore welcome us to the show as the camera pans the crowd inside the Greensboro Coliseum. We then shoot to an extended video package looking back at WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

The Bloodline & LA Knight Kick Things Off

Inside the building, the theme for Solo Sikoa hits and out he comes accompanied by Jeff Cobb and WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu. They settle in the ring and Sikoa begins on the microphone. He gives a shout out to his main man, J.C., which is presumably Jeff Cobb’s name in WWE, or just a nickname he has for him.

Solo then says when Roman lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, he ruined everything and lost everything for his family. Solo says that changes with him winning Money in the Bank and then winning the title and bringing it back where it belongs. If anyone in the back has a problem, they need to deal with JC and Jacob Fatu.

Jacob then grabs a mic and says lets keep it one honey and not to get it twisted and he tells Solo he will do with or without him and line everyone up and at the end of the day Jacob Fatu is all gas, no breaks. Solo stops him and tells Jacob the reason he is doing all this is because he loves him.

He then tells Jacob to look at his shoulder and that is proof he loves Jacob. Solo then asks Jacob about the thing he used to tell him all the time. Jacob then says “I love you Solo.” Solo tells him that is not it. He used to say it loud and proud. He then pushes on Jacob and asks him who he loves and how did he used to say it.

Jacob pulls his sunglasses off and gives Sikoa a death stare. Before anything happens, however, the music of LA Knight hits. “The Mega Star” comes from the crowd and takes out Jeff Cobb and then runs through the crowd again unscathed as Sikoa and company stare on from the ring as the opening segment wraps up.

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Michin

After a brief backstage segment with Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice, and Michin, we head back inside the building for our first match of the evening. The theme for Alexa Bliss hits and out she comes, still looking very much Wyatt Sicks-ready.

Bliss gets a big pop from the Greensboro crowd as she settles in the ring for the first of two Money In The Bank qualifying matches scheduled for tonight’s show. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, the theme for Michin hits and the women’s wrestling star makes her way out, joining Bliss in the ring. Her music dies down and the familiar sounds of Chelsea Green’s entrance tune hits. Out she comes by herself, per pre-match rules revealed backstage.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes opening contest. Michin blasts Green with a kick. Green heads out to the floor to retreat. Michin and Bliss look at her and laugh and then begin mixing it up themselves.

Green tries sneaking in, but Bliss trips her and Michin kicks her back out of the ring. After a mid-match commercial break, we return to some more back-and-forth action. Green and Bliss exchange blows. Bliss slaps Green and takes her down with a drop kick.

Out of nowhere comes Michin taking down Michin. Michin then drops Green and covers her, but Bliss breaks up the three count. Bliss then drops Michin on her head and goes to the top rope. Bliss then lands a twisted Bliss on Michin and covers her, but Green breaks the hold.

Chelsea hits Michin with an Unprettier. Bliss then drops Green with a Sister Abigail and covers her to get the pinfall victory. With the win, Alexa Bliss becomes the first person to qualify for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Money In The Bank: Alexa Bliss

FrAxiom vs. DIY

A video package airs to show FrAxiom beating The Street Profits only to be taken out and beaten down by DIY heading into tonight’s show. Back live, the theme for FrAxiom hits and out comes Nathan Frazer and Axiom to the ring for the next match of the evening.

DIY’s entrance tune hits next and out comes Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for scheduled tag-team action. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Axiom and Ciampa kick things off for their respective teams.

The two start off by locking up. Ciampa grabs the left arm of Axiom, as Axiom gets out of the hold and drops kicks Ciampa, tagging in Frazer who runs the ropes, taking down Ciampa, sending him to the floor. They take out Gargano. Frazer sends Ciampa over the barrier, as Axiom then leaps through the ropes, sending Gargano into the barricade.

Axiom goes for a spring board, but Gargano pulls the rope, sending him to the floor. Gargano clotheslines Axiom and sends him to the barricade. Gargano and Ciampa sit on the barricade and celebrate. Gargano tosses Axiom back in the ring. Axiom fights back, but Gargano sends him to the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this tag team tilt continues. When the show returns, after several near-falls, things culminate with Axiom getting a roll-up out of nowhere for the win. DIY attacks FrAxiom after the match. The Motor City Machine Guns run out to make the save.

Winners: FrAxiom

R-Truth Announces Match Against John Cena For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

We go backstage with Rey Fenix and Andrade. Fenix says even though he fell from his WrestleMania moment, his next call is Money in the Bank…Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb come in as if Fenix and Andrade has seen LA Knight.

Backstage is Fraxiom walking, as they are met by The Street Profits. They say next week Fraxiom will get their title shot. We go to a sit-down interview with Wade Barrett talking R-Truth about getting sent through a table by John Cena at the Backlash press conference.

Truth says bills, pressure, but you can always depend on John Cena. Your time is now, hustle, loyalty, respect. It’s a beacon of light. Barrett then tells Truth to listen to himself and recaps the finish at Backlash. Truth says the guy at the press conference is not the John he knows.

Truth says he doesn’t want to fight John, but if he has to beat him back to his senses, he will do it. He has already talked to Nick Aldis and it’s on at Saturday Night’s Main Event and no matter what he will walk out with his head held high. After the segment, Cena vs. Truth in non-title action is confirmed for 5/24.

Damian Priest Challenges Drew McIntyre To Cage Match At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

A Damian Priest video package airs after that. He says he and Drew McIntyre are stuck in a cycle it seems. They keep sabotaging each other until they destroy everything around them.

Priest is sick of being stuck in Drew’s childish B.S., they need a conclusion. At Saturday Night’s Main Event a simple match wont work, he wants real pain and to maim Drew. So how about a steel cage match? The cycle ends here.

Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes

Back in the venue the lights are out, as the music of Aleister Black hits. He rises up through the smoke with candles and walks slowly to the ring. As he settles inside the squared circle, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we go backstage with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. Hayes says that its not over until he wins and it’s Melo over everybody. Miz then says to hit Hayes’ music. Hayes comes out with The Miz, as they head down to the ring for Hayes’ rematch against Black.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two lock up. Black grabs the arm of Hayes as he fights back and takes down Black, who makes it back up. Both men are in the corner as Black goes for a punch, but Hayes ducks.

Black then takes down Hayes as they go back and forth with attempted pin falls. Black goes for the black mass kick, but Hayes ducks it. Hayes leaps off the ropes and is met with a big boot by Black and hits the floor. Miz tosses Hayes back in the ring as then leaps over the ropes with a big moonsault.

Hayes sends Black back in the ring and covers him for only a two count. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Black is taking over on offense, despite interference from The Miz.

Black has Hayes set up for his Black Mass finisher, and it appears all but over. Out of nowhere, Miz hits the ring and blatantly attacks Black. The referee calls for the bell. Black avoids a Skull Crushing Finale and takes out Miz with Black Mass. Hayes then decks Black and hits his Nothing But Net finisher to leave him laying.

Winner via Disqualification: Aleister Black

Giulia Officially Joins SmackDown Roster

Backstage, we see Byron Saxton talking to Alexa Bliss about her win earlier tonight and being the first woman to qualify for this year’s Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

She then tells Byron she has to go, as she sees something off-camera. The camera follows her as she walks off. Alexa then confronts Charlotte Flair about how they were friends in NXT, but Flair says she doesn’t remember that.

The two are talking outside of Nick Aldis’ office. The door pops open and out comes Giulia. Aldis comes out behind her. The SmackDown General Manager tells Charlotte and Bliss to meet the newest addition to the SmackDown women’s division. The show heads to another commercial break.

Drew McIntyre Accepts Damian Priest’s Steel Cage Match Challenge

When the show returns, we see an extended video package featuring Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax, hyping up the title match for tonight in the main event of the evening. After the package wraps up, we return inside the building for our next segment of the show.

The familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre theme hits, and out comes “The Scottish Psychopath” to the ring. He has a mic in hand and begins by saying he heard what Priest had to say earlier in the show. Drew says the only thing reason Priest is relevant is because of his feud with McIntyre.

He says that Priest is obsessed with him. Drew says it’s jealousy. Drew says he is better than Priest and would have been a WWE Grand Slam champion at WWE Backlash: St. Louis if it wasn’t for him. Drew says this has to end and accepts Priest’s challenge for a Steel Cage match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Fenix

As Drew walks to the back, the music of Solo Sikoa hits and out he comes with “JC,” who is now known as JC Mateo in WWE. The show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break, as when we return, it will be time for our second of two scheduled Money In The Bank qualifying matches.

When the show returns, Sikoa is wrapping up his ring entrance. Backstage we see “Big” Jimmy Uso and he does a walk-and-talk promo into the camera as he heads to the ring for this high stakes qualifier bout. He settles in the ring with his little brother, Solo.

The lights go down and the theme for Rey Fenix hits. Out comes the newest masked luchador to the scene in WWE, and brother of WWE Raw masked star Penta. One-half of the duo known in the past as The Lucha Bros makes his way out to fireworks and pyro and a big crowd reaction.

All three competitors are in the ring and now the bell sounds to get this Men’s Money In The Bank qualifier officially off-and-running. Solo goes right after Fenix. Jimmy hits Solo with a big uppercut. Fenix and Jimmy send Solo to the floor. Fenix and Jimmy fight it out, as Fenix, grabs Jimmy and locks him up.

Jimmy fights off Fenix with big chops. Fenix then leaps off the ropes and connects on Jimmy and cover him for only a two count. Jimmy nails Fenix and sends him down. Fenix gets back up as Solo grabs the legs of Jimmy and drags him to the floor, slamming his head on the announce table.

Fenix goes up top and lands on Solo and Jimmy with a big cross body on the outside. Solo is in the ring as Fenix spring boards in and is caught by a spring board slam. Solo runs and sends Jimmy off the apron and into the announce desk. Solo grabs Jimmy and then slams him on the announce table.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes three-way battle continues. When the show returns, Jimmy hits the ring and climbs to the top, but Fenix gets back to his feet an kicks him. Both men are on the ropes.

Fenix is grabbed by Solo. Fenix kicks Solo and then comes off the rope and is hit with a superkick by Jimmy. Solo then comes in and takes out both Fenix and Jimmy. Solo sends Fenix down and then connects with a Samoan drop on Jimmy. Solo then connects with a cannonball on Jimmy in the corner.

Solo picks up Fenix and goes for a Samoan Spike, but he ducks, as Fenix rolls up Solo for a one count. Jimmy superkicks Solo. Fenix and Jimmy exchange blows. Fenix connects with a drop kick and then sends Jimmy face first to the mat. Fenix charges at Jimmy, but he spears Fenix and covers him for only a two count.

Jimmy goes to the top rope as Jacob goes to the apron. Solo then spikes Jimmy, sending him to the floor. Fenix then takes down Solo. Fenix is distracted by JC and Jacob, to allow Solo to hit the Samoan Spike on Fenix to get the win. With the win, Solo qualifies for the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men’s Money In The Bank: Solo Sikoa

J.C. Mateo vs. LA Knight

After the Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier wraps up, LA Knight runs down and attacks Solo, JC and Jacob with a steel chair. From there, Knight still has the chair, and he’s standing on the announce table swinging as any of the three try and close in on him.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis comes out with a microphone in-hand. He says this isn’t how things are going to go down. He says this is SmackDown, and on SmackDown, people settle their differences inside the ring. He tells a referee to get out here. This is happening now.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, JC Mateo, formerly known as Jeff Cobb, is in the ring and ready for his official WWE in-ring debut. The bell sounds and he and LA Knight begin getting after it.

After an initial lock-up, Knight grabs JC, but he turns it around and tosses Knight. JC grabs Knight and sends him down. Knight tries to fight him off, but JC nails him. Knight comes back and applies a headlock on JC. Knight tries to send him down, but he won’t move.

Knight runs the ropes and is caught by JC, but Knight reverses it and slams down JC, covering him for only a one count. Knight has JC in the corner, delivering big right hands. JC grabs him as Knight fights him off. Knight runs the ropes and is sent to the mat with a big elbow to the face.

JC clobbers on Knight and picks him up and hits him again. JC picks up Knight, but he fights it off with back elbows. Knight then connects with a bot on JC and then bulldogs him. Solo distracts Knight as it allows JC to send him over the top and to the floor.

From there, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as this singles showdown continues. When the show returns, JC slams Knight down and covers him, but Knight kicks out at two. JC picks up Knight and connects with a big belly to back suplex. He covers Knight, who kicks out at two.

Knight fires back with big rights on JC. JC then drops Knight with a big clothesline. JC covers Knight, but he kicks out at two. JC grabs Knight, keeping him down on the mat. The ref checks on Knight who gets fired up, trying to fight off Knight and sends him to the floor. JC grabs Knight, sending him into the ring post.

JC then backs up and runs to Knight, but Knight moves, as JC hits the post head first. Both men get back in the ring, as Knight hits JC with big rights. Knight then hits JC with a jumping neck breaker. Knight drops JC back first. Knight drops a big elbow down on JC and covers him for only a two count.

Knight kicks JC and tries to go for the BFT, but JC blocks it and slams down Knight and covers him for only a two count. JC then connects with a standing moonsault on Knight and covers him for only a two count. JC picks ups Knight as Knight then nails JC with an elbow.

Knight trips up JC who is on the middle rope. Knight is on the apron. He takes out Solo and Jacob on the outside with spring board off the middle rope . Knight goes back in the ring and catches Knight and drops him with his Tour of the Islands finisher for the pinfall victory.

Winner: J.C. Mateo

Santos Escobar Plays Mind Games With Angel

An elaborate video package is shown from last week’s show of the issues within Legado del Fantasma, with Angel and Berto leaving the ring after Santos Escobar slapped Berto.

Back live, we head into the locker room, where we see Santos telling Angel he needs to go find Berto and invite him to dinner. Angel says he will try to find Berto. Santos says Angel has been loyal since day one.

He would hate for one person’s selfishness to ruin that loyalty. He seems to think he got to Angel with what he said, as he walks off with a smirk as Angel is lost in thought.

Shinsuke Nakamura Sends Message To LA Knight & Aleister Black Ahead Of Next Week

A vignette airs in dark, ominous fashion featuring Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese legend talks in Japanese with comments aimed at LA Knight and Aleister Black.

We learn that Nakamura vs. Knight vs. Black will take place as the triple-threat men’s qualifying match for WWE Money In The Bank on next Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown on May 23 will also feature Giulia’s blue brand in-ring debut, as Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega will take place as the Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier. Also scheduled is Street Profits vs. FrAxiom for the WWE Tag-Team titles.

Tension Continues To Build Between Jade Cargill & Tiffany Stratton

After the Nakamura video package wraps up, the show heads into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we shoot backstage where we see Jade Cargill walking the halls.

She walks up to WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, who is preparing to head out for her latest title defense in tonight’s main event of the evening.

Cargill tells Stratton that she will win the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 20256 and take the title just like Stratton did with Nia Jax when she won the Money In The Bank last year.

Stratton tells Jade as long as she is the champion, Jade will never be able to beat her. “Tootles!” Off she goes as Cargill looks annoyed.

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

It’s main event time!

But first, we get the “Fan signs of the night” segment, with Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett pointing out some of the better fan signs inside the Greensboro Coliseum this evening. After that, the lineup is announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Inside the arena, the theme for Nia Jax hits and out comes the challenger for our championship main event of the evening. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down. The familiar sounds of “It’s Tiffy-Time!” is what we hear next.

With that said, the reigning and defending WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton emerges to a big pop from the North Carolina crowd. She makes her way to the ring and her music fades down. Ring announcer Mark Nash handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two lock-up and Jax shoves Stratton down. Stratton gets up, as Jax headbutts her. Stratton drop kicks Nia, but it has no affect. Jax shoulder tackles the champ. Stratton then fights back with kicks on Nia.

Stratton does a back handspring, but is caught by Nia and sent into the turnbuckle. Stratton dangles over the ropes, as Nia nails Stratton with a big hip attack against the ring post. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this high stakes headliner continues.

When the show returns, Nia sends the champ head first into the corner. Nia goes for a hip attack, but Stratton moves, giving her some offense. The action goes to the floor. Stratton sends Jax into the ring post. Jax is back in the ring, as Stratton comes off the top with a big cross body and covers Jax for only a two count.

Stratton then nails Jax with a running drop kick. Nia comes back with a big pop up Samoan drop and then a senton. Nia covers Stratton for only a two count…the champ connects with a big knee, a big elbow and spinebuster on Nia. Stratton covers Jax, but she kicks out at two. Stratton runs the ropes, but is caught by Jax.

Jax then connects with two powerbombs. Jax then hits a leg drop on Stratton and covers, her for a close two-count. Jax goes on the second rope, but Stratton is up and gets up on the second rope. Stratton rolls Nia over and drops her back first on the mat. Stratton covers Nia for only a two count.

Out of nowhere, Namoi’s music hits as she walks out with her new red hair and a steel chair. Jade Cargill’s music hits right after that, however, and the crowd explodes as she runs out and takes out Naomi before Naomi could do anything to affect the ongoing title tilt.

The two fight through the crowd and disappear. We return focus back in the ring. Nia charges, but Stratton moves and hits the ring post. Stratton connects with a Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Tiffany covers Jax, but she kicks out at two. The commentators stress that is the first time anyone has kicked out of Stratton’s finisher.

Jax then pushes Stratton to the floor. Jax clears off the announce desk. She picks her up and Samoan drops her on the announce desk. Nia sends Stratton back in the ring and goes in after her as Tiffany gets to her feet, but Nia sits on her with an Annihilator for the cover.

The ref counts, but Stratton gets her hands on the ropes to keep this one going. Nia leaves the ring and grabs the title. Jax grabs a chair as the ref has his back turned to put the title back near the announce table. Stratton then drop kicks the chair into Jax.

She quickly follows up with another Prettiest Moonsault Ever and goes for the cover. This time she gets the three-count and the win to retain her WWE Women’s Championship. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Champion: Tiffany Stratton