WWE SmackDown for October 25, 2024 is scheduled to emanate from a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will air at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour prime time WWE on USA blue brand program is Cody Rhodes and Gunther going face-to-face ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel Championship showdown at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, as well as DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns in a WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender match, and Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in match VII of their ongoing series, featuring WWE United States Champion LA Knight as special guest referee.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 25, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – OCTOBER 25, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets us started as always, and then we shoot inside the sold out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Michael Cole in his return appearance welcomes us to this week’s show.

We see some security with gloves on carrying the massive case, which contains the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship that Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER will fight for at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 next Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We then see arrival shots of Rhodes, GUNTHER, the Motor City Machine Guns, DIY and others.

Randy Orton, Paul “Triple H” Levesque Kick Off This Week’s Show

Randy Orton’s arrival shot turns into a single-camera shot, as the camera follows “The Viper” all the way to the Gorilla position, where he stops and has an inaudible chat with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is at a monitor with a headset on.

Orton continues walking, passes through the curtain and heads to the ring to a sold out Brooklyn crowd singing along with his catchy-ass entrance tune. “The Apex Predator” settles inside the squared circle and mentions how Nick Aldis told him last week that he couldn’t sanction a bout with Kevin Owens due to “orders from above.”

We then hear Orton ask that Triple H please come out and address this situation. After a slight delay, we hear the iconic sounds of Motorhead, and “Time to Play The Game” hits as the WWE CCO makes his way to the ring to a big pop from the fans inside Barclays Center.

Levesque has a microphone in-hand and says he’d prefer not to talk about this now and here, but since Orton can never get to work on time — an issue he says they also need to discuss later, as Orton drops his head and smiles — he’ll do it now.

Levesque tells Orton the match is not going to happen. Orton says it’s because he’s protecting Kevin Owens. They go back-and-forth saying the same thing several times until Levesque loses his cool and informs Orton’s he’s not protecting Owens, he’s protecting Orton.

By the time the segment wrapped up, Orton convinced Levesque to sanction the match, making Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens now official for WWE Crown Jewel 2024 next Saturday night. Levesque warned Orton that from this point on, he needs to “protect himself at all-times,” playing off of “The Prize Fighter” moniker for the dangerous Owens.

Match No. 7 (Special Ref: LA Knight)

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

After the newsworthy opening segment wraps up, we see a video package looking back at the six matches Carmelo Hayes and Andrade have had over the past several weeks, as well as the involvement of WWE United States Champion LA Knight in their rivalry.

LA Knight’s theme hits inside the Barclays Center after the package wraps up, and “The Mega-Star” makes his way down to the ring where he will serve as the special guest referee for our opening contest on this week’s show. As he settles in the ring, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Andrade’s theme hits and he makes his way out for the match that will determine who wins the series between himself and Hayes, as they come into this match number seven split at three wins a piece. Hayes heads out with a determined look on his face next. It’s showtime, folks.

Andrade takes down Hayes and covers for a two count. Hayes is outside the ring and Andrade gets thrown into the barricade and in the ring, Hayes misses a splash over the ropes into the ring, and Andrade begins to stomp Hayes in the corner.

Knight pulls Andrade away from Hayes and Hayes jumps over Knight and cheap shots Andrade. Andrade gets Hayes out of the ring and tries to hit a suicide dive but Knight stops him. Andrade doesn’t listen and jumps over Knight and takes out Hayes outside.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Knight get involved in a major way, as he refuses to make the count during a pin attempt at one point. He even physically yanked Hayes out to the floor. Back inside the ring, Andrade took a swing at him, but Knight avoided it and hit him with a BFT.

Hayes came up from behind Knight, but Knight blasted him with a BFT as well. Knight exited the ring and personally walked over and rang the bell. He grabs a microphone and says “to hell with game seven.” He says there is only one man who is WWE U.S. Champion and the true winner of game seven, with everybody sayin’… you know the rest.

Knight’s theme hits to wrap up the non-finish in what has been an excellent seven match series between two spectacular talents. Weird booking decision. After Knight’s post-match promo, things wrap up and we shift backstage.

Winner: No Contest

Naomi vs. Candice LeRae

Backstage, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton are having words about Stratton not being there last week. As they continue to talk, in comes Jax’s tag-team partner from last week’s show, Candice LeRae. The segment wraps up and Cole plugs Naomi vs. LeRae coming up after the break. We head to another commercial break on that note.

When we return, Naomi and Candice LeRae make their respective ring entrances, and then the bell sounds to get this one started. LeRae takes Naomi down and covers for a quick one. LeRae kicks Naomi and works her arm. Naomi flips around and breaks the hold.

LeRae splashes Naomi and covers a couple times. Naomi slides under a clothes line and hits a leg drop on LeRae for a near fall. Naomi gets in the top rope and LeRae counters and slams Naomi down on the apron and we cut to commercial break as the match continues.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see LeRae hitting a standing back splash on Naomi and then getting her in a chokehold. Naomi gets LeRae in the corner and scorpion kicks LeRae. LeRae takes Naomi down by her hair and starts unloading several punches on Naomi and locks her into a submission hold.

Naomi sends LeRae onto the apron and kicks her and slams LeRae head first into the canvas. Naomi drop kicks LeRae and hits a tornado bulldog and hits a kick off the middle rope for a two count. LeRae hits a back breaker through the ropes on Naomi. Hartwell hits Naomi calling out Bayley who takes out Hartwell. Naomi hits a distracted LeRae and gets the win.

Winner: Naomi

Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER Face-To-Face Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel 2024

The show heads into another commercial after the Naomi-LeRae bout. When the show returns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring for our next segment of the show. As he settles in the ring, the theme for WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER hits and out he comes.

GUNTHER begins by asking Cody his own catchphrase. “So, Cody … what do you wanna talk about?”