WWE SmackDown Results – September 22, 2023

The road to WWE Fastlane 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar take on The Street Profits, IYO SKY defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Asuka and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, September 22, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/22/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena plays to get us started. We shoot inside the arena and Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show.

John Cena Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of John Cena’s theme and out comes the WWE legend to kick off this week’s show. As he settles in the ring, we see footage of how his appearance on “The Grayson Waller Effect” went last week.

His music dies down and the crowd is insanely loud cheering for Cena. A loud “Cena! Cena!” chant breaks out. He then welcomes us to another sold out episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

He talks about being a host, special referee, talk show guest and backstage correspondent since returning. The fans give him the “What?” treatment. He plays into it. He says tonight is different. He didn’t come to host or referee tonight. Tonight is the night he would like to have a match.

Cena asks the fans permission for a match tonight. He gets it. He says in addition to be excited tonight, he’s also pissed off. He talks about finding himself a “Phenomenal” partner for his tag match tonight. AJ Styles’ theme hits and out he comes with fireworks and a big pop from the crowd.

Styles settles in the ring with Cena and asks if he’s got this right. The WWE Universe wants Cena and Styles to team up tonight. He finds out they do from their response. He tells The Bloodline to bring it on.

The theme for Jimmy Uso hits and out he comes with Solo Sikoa. The two settle on the ring apron, but then Jimmy jumps down and smiles as he and Solo retreat to the back. Apparently the bout will take place later tonight.

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits

Now the theme for Rey Mysterio hits and out comes the WWE United States Champion and leader of the LWO. He makes his way to the ring accompanied by Santos Escobar for scheduled tag-team action against The Street Profits in tonight’s opener.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Cena and Styles talking to Adam Pearce about wanting the match with The Bloodline tonight. Pearce likes the idea but says when you deal with The Bloodline, things get complicated. He says he has to talk to Paul Heyman and he’ll get back to them.

Back inside the arena, we see Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega all standing in the ring. Rey’s music dies down and then the familiar sounds of The Street Profits’ entrance tune hits. Out comes the repackaged duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins accompanied by “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Dawkins and Escobar kick things off for their respective teams. After some back-and-forth action, the LWO duo settles in the offensive lead, as Rey tags in, as does Montez, and it is Mysterio who is controlling things thus far.

We see Mysterio miss a big high spot from the ring to the floor. After that, The Street Profits follow up by manhandling Rey on the floor. As they clap hands with Bobby Lashley after the big spot at ringside, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see The Street Profits in the offensive lead. When the LWO duo start to shift the momentum in their favor, we see Lashley chokeslam Mysterio on the ring apron behind the referee’s back. Dawkins goes for a power bomb in the ring afterwards, but Rey flips through and rolls him up for the surprise pin fall victory. Lashley looks disappointed in The Street Profits after the match.

Winners: Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar