WWE SmackDown Updates For Tonight: Second Title Match, Brock Lesnar’s Segment Revealed

The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Heading into the September 19 blue brand show from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio tonight, WWE has confirmed the addition of a Brock Lesnar interview, as well as Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles.

Previously advertised for tonight’s show is Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States title, as well as an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.