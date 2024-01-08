WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 1/5/2024

The ratings for this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show received an average of 2.465 million viewers on FOX, up from 1.355 million the previous week.

The show received a 0.67 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from 0.28 the previous week.

Last week was a best-of show, while this week was a New Year’s Resolution special featuring a star-studded lineup and appearances by Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. This was the highest rating the show has received since The Rock appeared on September 15th.