WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 12/1/2023

Ratings for the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.044 million viewers on FOX, up from 789,000 viewers on FS1 last week.

The show received a 0.59 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.24 rating a week ago.

SmackDown went up against a major college football game between Washington and Oregon on ABC. This was the SmackDown fallout episode from the Survivor Series. SmackDown did 2.206 million viewers and a 0.62 key demo rating on FOX two weeks ago.