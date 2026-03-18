WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 3/13/2026

WrestleNomics reports that Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.419 million viewers and posted a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a significant increase of 19.24% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.190 million and an 18.52% rise from the prior week’s rating of 0.27 in the same demographic. However, the rating in the 18-49 demo is still slightly lower than the 0.34 rating from the show that aired on February 27, two weeks earlier. Despite this, the total audience for this episode was the highest since the February 6 episode, which garnered 1.459 million viewers.

Current data indicates that WWE SmackDown is averaging a 0.281 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.176 million viewers as of 2026. This is a decline compared to the rating of 0.472 and 1.555 million viewers from the same period in 2025.

The episode featured a contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 42 between “The Viper” Randy Orton and the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.