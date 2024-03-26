WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 3/22/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.235 million viewers, with a rating of 0.61 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 4.49% from this past week’s 2.340 million viewers and down 10.29% from last week’s rating of 0.68 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns having a face-to-face ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 40.