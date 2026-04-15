WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 4/10/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.412 million viewers and a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This reflects a decline of 6.37% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.508 million and a decrease of 16.28% from the prior week’s rating of 0.43 in the same demographic. However, both the rating in the key demographic and the overall audience size improved compared to two weeks ago, when the show drew a 0.33 rating and 1.308 million total viewers while competing against the NCAA tournament.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.302 in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.240 million viewers. In contrast, the same period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.461 and an average of 1.537 million viewers.

The episode was headlined by “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY, facing WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill in a non-title match.