WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 4/12/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s post-WrestleMania XL episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.499 million viewers, with a rating of 0.77 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 3.99% from this past week’s 2.603 million viewers and down 1.30% from last week’s rating of 0.76 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, WWE Hall of Famer Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens facing each other in an Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Qualifying Match.