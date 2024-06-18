WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/14/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s WWE Clash at the Castle go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.959 million viewers, with a rating of 0.52 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 11.24% from this past week’s 2.207 million viewers and down 14.75% from last week’s rating of 0.61 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens battling The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa in a singles match.