WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 9/19/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday night’s WWE WrestlePalooza go-home episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.342 million viewers and a rating of 0.37 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up 1.98% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.585 million viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.37 in the same key demographic.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.