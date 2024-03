The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the Friday, March 1, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew 2.348 million viewers.

By comparison, this is up from the number for the previous week’s show, which came in at 2.272 million viewers.

Friday’s episode scored a 0.64 rating in the key demographic, higher than the previous week’s rating of 0.62.