WWE SmackDown Viewership For June 18

The June 18th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown, which featured Roman Reigns defeating Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell to retain the Universal Title, drew 1.928 million viewers (0.5 18-49 demo) in the overnight ratings report from SpoilerTV.com. The first hour drew 1.926 million viewers while the second hour drew 1.930 million viewers.

Even though the show did not crack two million viewers, it was the most-watched episode of Smackdown since May 7th. Here are the viewership numbers for the previous five episodes of Smackdown…

1,853,000

1,883,000

1,760,000

1,830,000

1,800,000

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that on Thursday, WWE decided to move the match from the Hell in a Cell PPV to Smackdown as a way to boost Smackdown viewership. Meltzer added that the HIAC match went down as it had been planned for the PPV.