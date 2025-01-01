WWE Speed On X Results – January 1, 2025

The next WWE Speed Women’s Championship clash is set.

During the January 1, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X, women’s wrestling legend Natalya defeated Michin to earn a shot at reigning champion Candice LeRae.

With her victory on the 1/1 episode, Nattie now moves on to the finals of the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Tournament, where she squares off against LeRae with the WWE Speed Women’s Championship up for grabs.

Watch the complete January 1, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.