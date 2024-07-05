WWE Speed On X Results – July 5, 2024

The second episode of WWE Speed on X for this week is in the books.

On Friday, July 5, 2024, a WWE Speed Championship bout took place, as Xavier Woods earned a title shot with a tournament victory over WWE NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer on July 3.

Earlier today, the second episode for the week aired, with reigning and defending WWE Speed Champion Andrade defending against The New Day member.

Following a hard fought battle, Andrade defeated Woods after blasting him with a back elbow and The Message finisher for the pinfall victory.