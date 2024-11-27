WWE Speed On X Results – November 27, 2024

The latest WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament is officially off-and-running.

On the November 27 episode of WWE Speed on X, Zelina Vega picked up a pinfall victory over Chelsea Green to advance to the quarterfinals, where she will face the winner of Friday’s WWE Speed on X match, another first-round tourney tilt between Natalya and B-Fab.

In the rest of the tourney brackets, Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Michin vs. Ivy Nile in first-round bouts, with the winners of those two matches meeting in the other quarterfinal match.