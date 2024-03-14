WWE Star Calls For First-Time-Ever WrestleMania Match

WWE will hold WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the card still being finalized, but one WWE star has proposed an intriguing concept.

The first night’s main event will be The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, with Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Title taking place on the second night.

Other notable matches include WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bayley, Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sami Zayn, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest defending in a six-pack ladder match.

Bronson Reed made a public pitch to WWE to hold a Big E Meaty Invitational match. He wrote, “There are some BIG brothers currently not on this year’s #WrestleMania, I think its time for Big E MEATY INVITATIONAL! If you, the WWE universe, want it, let your voice be heard!!! #MEATMANIA.”

This got responses by Otis and Ivar, as seen below:

I want to see wrestlemania XL go EXTRA LARGE! @WWEBigE meaty invitational…. Sign Me Up #MeatMania https://t.co/SXA9pFo4xc — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) March 13, 2024