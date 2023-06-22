WWE Star Confirms Vince McMahon’s WWE Creative Role

According to WWE star Ricochet, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is still heavily involved in the WWE creative process.

Ricochet recently spoke with SPORF about McMahon’s current involvement, as well as how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has handled creative.

“Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to,” Ricochet confirmed. “He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too. I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done.”

Ricochet went on to say that McMahon and Triple H are intent on growing the brand and highlighting everyone’s strengths.

“They want to grow the brand as much as possible,” he continued. “Whether it’s RAW or SmackDown or NXT. They’re trying to highlight the strengths of everybody. I think it’s been great so far. Everybody sees the popularity of the brand now, so they just want to expand it as much as possible. I think what they’ve been doing recently with everybody has been great. Everybody’s been going out there and giving it their all.”