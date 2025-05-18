Photos: WWE Star Debuts Bold New Look At NXT Live Event

Stacks unveiled a dramatic new look during the WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 17th, making a bold statement as he continues his shocking betrayal of Tony D’Angelo and The Family. Click here for complete NXT live event results.

Over recent weeks, NXT fans have watched the former loyal enforcer tear through the very group that brought him to prominence. After launching a brutal attack on Tony D himself, Stacks has continued his destructive campaign, reportedly forcing Adriana Rizzo into hiding at a “safe house” as his path of vengeance widens.

Stacks’ transformation was punctuated by his striking new appearance at the live event—marking a definitive turn to the dark side and shedding any remnants of his former allegiance. The new look visually reinforces his break from The Family, and signals that he’s fully embracing a more sinister persona within WWE NXT.

While full details of the redesign are still coming to light, those in attendance described the presentation as menacing and intense, with clear intent to leave a lasting impact. WWE has yet to air this new presentation on NXT television, but signs point to a full-on heel turn as Stacks carves out his own ruthless path in the brand.

As the war between Stacks and Tony D’Angelo continues to escalate, fans are left wondering just how far Stacks is willing to go—and whether The Family can survive his betrayal.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on this developing NXT storyline.

(Photos: @katalinasdreams)