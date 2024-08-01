WWE Star Kevin Owens Attends Tuesday’s Marigold Event In Japan

Marigold held an event this past Tuesday from the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, and one of the wrestling personalities that was backstage during the show was none other than WWE star “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens.
Rossy Ogawa took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly after the show, which featured the major announcement of Giulia, and shared a picture of himself and Owens backstage.
Marigold star Myla Grace also took to her official Twitter (X) account and shared a photo of herself with the WWE star.
You can check out the posts below.
後楽園大会にWWEスーパースターのケビン・オーエンズが来場。「グレート・ショーだった」と喜んでくれました。 pic.twitter.com/3EddBb6WLg
— ロッシー小川 Rossy Ogawa (@rossyogawa) July 30, 2024
Someone asked me last night what would I go back and tell younger me.. I’d like to change my answer please. “You’re wresting in Japan and @FightOwensFight watched the show” 🥹 you’ll never know how much this means to me. #pw_mg pic.twitter.com/hvHltIlhWS
— Myla Grace ☾⋆ マイラー・グレース (@MylaGrace_x) July 30, 2024