WWE Star Kevin Owens Attends Tuesday’s Marigold Event In Japan

Marigold held an event this past Tuesday from the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, and one of the wrestling personalities that was backstage during the show was none other than WWE star “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens.

Rossy Ogawa took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly after the show, which featured the major announcement of Giulia, and shared a picture of himself and Owens backstage.

Marigold star Myla Grace also took to her official Twitter (X) account and shared a photo of herself with the WWE star.

You can check out the posts below.