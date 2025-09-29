WWE Star Requires Surgery After Lisfranc Injury In Match

WWE NXT star Ridge Holland is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious Lisfranc foot injury during a match against former TNA World Champion Moose at a TNA television taping in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this past weekend.

The injury occurred when Holland landed awkwardly on his left leg mid-match and was immediately unable to put weight on it, prompting officials to stop the bout. He was helped to the backstage area by medical staff and Moose. Holland later confirmed the extent of the injury on social media, writing: “Lisfranc Injury… Surgery Friday. See ya in abit.”

A Lisfranc injury involves damage to the bones and ligaments in the middle of the foot — a critical area for stabilizing the arch and transferring force while walking or running. These injuries are notoriously severe and often require surgical intervention, followed by a recovery period that can last six months to a year.

The setback is particularly devastating given Holland’s growing prominence on NXT and his central role in WWE’s ongoing cross-promotional storyline with TNA. His presence had been heavily tied to one of TNA’s top storylines heading into Bound for Glory. At TNA Victory Road last Friday, Holland lost to Mike Santana in a match where the story centered on Holland’s attempt to injure Santana on behalf of reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams. Although he failed to take Santana out, Holland did assist Williams in a post-match assault.

Since signing with WWE in 2018, the former professional rugby player has competed across NXT UK, the main roster, and the revived Evolve brand, steadily becoming a reliable performer known for his physical style and intensity.

With surgery scheduled for Friday, Holland’s focus now shifts entirely to recovery and rehabilitation. WWE and TNA officials are expected to adjust ongoing storylines in his absence, with Holland likely to miss significant time in 2026.

We wish Ridge Holland a speedy and successful recovery.