WWE Star Seemingly Reacts To Odyssey Jones’ Removal From The Official Roster Page

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is some news about Odyssey Jones that may indicate that he has been removed from the company.

Jones no longer appears on the WWE.com roster. At this point, the company has not provided an update on his status, so there is no confirmation of his status with the company. Jones has appeared alongside Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a storyline that appears to be building up to the New Day split. For what it’s worth, Jones did not appear on last week’s WWE Raw.

As of this writing, Jones has not issued a statement, and no one in WWE has responded, with the exception of Xavier Woods. Woods took to X, and while he did not mention Jones’ name, it is clear who he was referring to when he posted the following on X:

“Ain’t got nothing to do with me!”

The statement also fits into the Raw storyline, so don’t read too much into the post.

PWMania.com will post an update as soon as we learn more about his situation.