WWE Star Signs New Contract

WWE has been attempting to sign its talent to new contracts for the past six months. Some stars have signed, including Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and others, while others, such as Becky Lynch and Ricochet, have chosen to leave for various reasons.

Natalya’s WWE contract expired in June, and as the month came to a close, the two sides were still discussing a new deal. Natalya received numerous offers from other promotions for various roles in addition to wrestling.

Natalya’s been with WWE since 2007. During that time, she has won two Women’s Championships (including a Divas Championship reign) and one WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

On the other hand, Natalya has no plans to leave WWE anytime soon.

PWInsider.com reports that Natalya had signed a new contract with WWE. The long-time WWE star has yet to comment publicly on the new contract.