WWE Star Still In Talks With Company Ahead Of Contract Expiring

WWE has been attempting to sign some of its top talents to new contracts in recent months.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins re-signed while Ricochet did not, and Becky Lynch is taking time off. There is other talent, such as Natalya, whose contract is set to end shortly.

Some speculated that Natalya’s decision may influence that of her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), a highly respected producer for the corporation. The pair operates The Dungeon in Florida, which has taught dozens of wrestlers.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “Natalya was still in contract talks as of this week.” She is now working on several outside projects.

Natalya has yet to openly address her WWE situation.