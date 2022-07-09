WWE Star Turns Heel on SmackDown

It looks that Lacey Evans is now a full-fledged heel on the Smackdown brand after WWE repeatedly changed its creative plans for Evans.

Evans was scheduled to team with Aliyah on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Evans came out to make her entrance, but she wasn’t pleased with the reaction from the crowd. She repeatedly exited and re-entered looking for a better response, but she was unsuccessful.

Evans finally entered the ring and expressed her utter disgust at the fan reaction she received. Evans asked, “don’t you know who I am, don’t you know what I’ve been through?” Evans continued to insult the fans by calling them disgusting for not standing up for an “American hero” and said everyone can “go to hell.” Evans then attacked Aliyah who was supposed to be her tag team partner in a match.

After they aired vignettes teasing her return a few weeks ago, this was the heel change that was originally intended. She was moved from SmackDown to RAW and then back due to a change in creative plans.

