WWE Stars Give Their Predictions For NFL Super Bowl LVIII Winner

With the NFL season kicking off this week, WWE has decided to find out who some of the Superstars of the company are predicting to win it all this year.
On Friday, WWE released a video that features various Superstars such as Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Grayson Waller, Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio and others giving their predictions on who they think will win the NFL Super Bowl LVIII game this year.
The predictions went as follows:
Dominik Mysterio: San Francisco 49ers
AJ Styles: Philadelphia Eagles
Angelo Dawkins: Cincinnati Bengals
Grayson Waller: Philadelphia Eagles
Jimmy Uso: San Francisco 49ers
Karl Anderson: Cincinnati Bengals
Rey Mysterio: Las Vegas Raiders
Ricochet: Philadelphia Eagles
Top Dolla: Baltimore Ravens
Tommaso Ciampa: New England Patriots
Madcap Moss: Arizona Cardinals
Kofi Kingston: New England Patriots
Check out the video below.
Do you agree??? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/W2xlfLHj7A
— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2023