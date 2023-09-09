WWE Stars Give Their Predictions For NFL Super Bowl LVIII Winner

With the NFL season kicking off this week, WWE has decided to find out who some of the Superstars of the company are predicting to win it all this year.

On Friday, WWE released a video that features various Superstars such as Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Grayson Waller, Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio and others giving their predictions on who they think will win the NFL Super Bowl LVIII game this year.

The predictions went as follows:

Dominik Mysterio: San Francisco 49ers

AJ Styles: Philadelphia Eagles

Angelo Dawkins: Cincinnati Bengals

Grayson Waller: Philadelphia Eagles

Jimmy Uso: San Francisco 49ers

Karl Anderson: Cincinnati Bengals

Rey Mysterio: Las Vegas Raiders

Ricochet: Philadelphia Eagles

Top Dolla: Baltimore Ravens

Tommaso Ciampa: New England Patriots

Madcap Moss: Arizona Cardinals

Kofi Kingston: New England Patriots

Check out the video below.