WWE Stars Set For Gronk Beach Event During WrestleMania Weekend

Former NFL star and WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski has announced that his special event, Gronk Beach, will be held at Marquee Las Vegas on Sunday, April 19th. This event follows the second and final night of WrestleMania 42 and is part of the WrestleMania After Dark festivities.

WWE stars Trick Williams, Lash Legend, and Tiffany Stratton are scheduled to appear at the event, which will also feature musical performances by DJ Irie, Myles O’Neal, and DJ A.J.

Gronk Beach was held during WrestleMania 41 and featured appearances by Stratton and Damian Priest, as well as musical performances by Flo Rida and DJ Valentino Khan. Tickets for this year’s event can be purchased through the provided link.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is set to take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.