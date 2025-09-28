WWE Stars Set For Title Matches At AAA Héroes Inmortales 2025

AAA has revealed the full championship lineup for its upcoming Héroes Inmortales event, one of the promotion’s most prestigious annual shows, and this year’s card will feature heavy WWE involvement. The October 25 event — held in honor of AAA founder Antonio Peña — will see three major titles defended, including the AAA Mega Championship, AAA World Tag Team Championship, and the Reina de Reinas Championship.

In the main event, current AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio will put his title on the line against fellow WWE star Dragon Lee. Lee earned the No. 1 contender spot by defeating El Grande Americano and El Hijo del Vikingo in a triple threat match at a recent TV taping. Following the victory, Mysterio, who was on guest commentary, confronted Lee in the ring to officially kick off their championship rivalry.

Mysterio shocked the wrestling world last month by capturing the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide, making him a dual champion as he also holds the WWE Intercontinental Title. His clash with Lee is expected to be one of the most anticipated main events in AAA history.

The tag team division will see a massive crossover moment as reigning champions Pagano & Psycho Clown defend their titles against The Wyatt Sicks. The match was made official after the champions — still recovering from injuries — cut a promo demanding a showdown with the mysterious faction, who ambushed them earlier this month.

A chilling video from The Wyatt Sicks then aired, confirming their acceptance of the challenge for October 25. This will mark the faction’s first championship match outside WWE, adding another layer of intrigue to the rivalry.

The women’s division will also take center stage with a high-stakes triple threat match for the Reina de Reinas Championship. Current champion Flammer will defend against Faby Apache and WWE legend Natalya. Apache secured her place in the bout by defeating Flammer in a recent non-title contest, setting the stage for a rematch of their classic Triplemania encounter.

The addition of Natalya brings even more star power to the bout, as the WWE veteran aims to capture one of the most prestigious women’s titles in lucha libre.

Héroes Inmortales promises to be one of AAA’s most talked-about shows of the year, featuring major crossover storylines, historic title defenses, and high-profile appearances from some of WWE’s biggest names.

