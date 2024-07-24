WWE SummerSlam Weekend Tryouts Set To Be Open To Fans

WWE is set to hold tryouts over Summerslam weekend and for the first time ever they will be open to the fans to attend.

NXT executive and WWE Hall of Famer “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels took to his official Twitter (X) account to confirm that the tryouts will take place on Friday, August 2nd.

Michaels wrote, “For the very first time, we’re opening the doors for fans to witness the best athletes on the planet compete for a shot at becoming a @WWE Superstar”

“If you’re #OnLocation in Cleveland, secure a WWE Priority Pass for the #SummerSlam WWE Tryout Experience!”

You can check out Michaels’ post below.