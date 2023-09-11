WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Charlottesville, VA 9/10/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Charlotte Flair def. Asuka in a Singles Match.

– Omos def. Johnny Gargano in a Singles Match.

– L.W.O. (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) def. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis) in a Tag Team Match.

– LA Knight def. Austin Theory in a Singles Match.

– Ricochet def. Karrion Kross in a Singles Match.

– AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor in a Street Fight.