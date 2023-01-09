WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL 1/8/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama:

* Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Kit Wilson (w/Elton Prince)

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

* Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Damage CTRL (c) (Io Sky & Dakota Kai) defeated Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox. After the match, Morgan put Kai through a table (the table breaks).

* Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega after Adam Pearce restarts the match.

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)

* Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland, Butch & Sheamus) defeated WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso), Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa