WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Jonesboro, AR 11/19/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– IYO SKY (c) def. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– Shotzi def. Bayley in a Singles Match.

– Ridge Holland def. Karrion Kross in a Singles Match. Scarlett was ejected from ringside during the match.

– Kofi Kingston def. Ivar in a Viking Rules Match.

– Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) in a Tag Team Match.

– LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) and “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– LA Knight def. Grayson Waller in a Singles Match.