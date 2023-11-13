WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Roanoke, VA 11/12/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
– “The Man” Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark in a Singles Match.
– “Main Event” Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh in a Singles Match.
– Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso in a Singles Match.
– “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.
– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. The Miz in a Singles Match.
– LA Knight def. Grayson Waller in a Singles Match.
– IYO SKY (c) def. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.
– Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.