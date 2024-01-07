WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Spokane, WA 1/6/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA. Results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.
* LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso (with Solo Sikoa)
* Brutus Creed defeats JD McDonagh
* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
Tozawa fails to win MVP’s $10,000 challenge to take OMOS off of his feet.
* Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, & Shotzi defeat Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Iyo Sky)
* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
* Nia Jax defeats Ivy Nile (with the Creed Brothers)
* Randy Orton defeats Dominick Mysterio
* WWE World Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre to retain title