WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Spokane, WA 1/6/2024

Rich Michaels
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA. Results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.

* LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso (with Solo Sikoa)

* Brutus Creed defeats JD McDonagh

* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

Tozawa fails to win MVP’s $10,000 challenge to take OMOS off of his feet.

* Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, & Shotzi defeat Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Iyo Sky)

* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

* Nia Jax defeats Ivy Nile (with the Creed Brothers)

* Randy Orton defeats Dominick Mysterio

* WWE World Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre to retain title

