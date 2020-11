AEW star Big Swole posted an Instagram video backstage at the Full Gear PPV in Jacksonville, FL. During the video, her husband Cedric Alexander could briefly be seen.

It’s not uncommon for wrestlers to appear backstage at events from other promotions that they don’t work for. Fightful.com recently reported there were WWE stars that attended the Double or Nothing PPV event and allegedly got their first Covid-19 tests done before going backstage.