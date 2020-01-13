WWE Superstar Leaving Social Media, Latest News On WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Event

– It was previously reported by Twitter account @WrestleVotes that WWE will be holding an international PPV in February.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is now reporting that the PPV will be WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show and it will take place on either February 20th or February 27th depending on what the Saudi government wants to do.

Davis noted the following about WWE talents being hesitant about traveling to Saudi Arabia again:

“Now, with the heightened tensions in the Middle East, specifically the recent issues in Iran, there are more wrestlers questioning whether they should fly out for the next show. I was told that at least two more wrestlers have decided against going to the next Saudi Arabia show.”

– Scott Dawson of The Revival announced that he’s taking a break from social media: