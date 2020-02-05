WWE Superstars Respond To Congressman’s Wrestling Comment

US Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio compared Tuesday night’s State Of The Union Address to pro wrestling with the following comment:

“I just walked out of the State Of The Union. I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.”

Several WWE stars were quick to respond:

As a fan of pro wrestling, politics & Congressman Ryan, I see many similarities between the jobs we so passionately do…

such as; it’s only real when we win https://t.co/PdX6uSYgdP — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 5, 2020

You’re ‘fake’ constantly so that you get what you want out of life. https://t.co/0PWHz3oAxn — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) February 5, 2020