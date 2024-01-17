WWE Tag Team Win Their First Match In Several Months

Two WWE stars reunited for their first tag team match in months to advance in the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT featured the NXT Women’s Championship number one contender battle royal, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez, as well as Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey.

There were also two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinals, with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams facing Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, and Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne facing Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Hayes was questionable to compete going into the event as he took part in a match against Austin Theory on last week’s SmackDown when a maneuver went bad and Theory fell on his head while Hayes landed awkwardly as well. Theory is in medical protocol, and his status is unknown.

Hayes and Williams got over in their tournament match to proceed. This was their first bout in 175 days (five months and 22 days) since they teamed up with NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov to defeat The Schism (Jagger Reid, Joe Gacy, and Rip Fowler) on July 25th.

Since then, they’ve gone their separate ways as solo stars. Williams will compete for the NXT Championship against Dragunov at the Vengeance Day PLE on February 4th.