WWE Talent Expect Shane McMahon To Appear In AEW

Fans and industry insiders have been buzzing about Shane McMahon’s meeting with AEW President Tony Khan at a private Arlington airport last week and the potential for him to appear in the promotion.

Following the 2022 Royal Rumble fiasco, in which McMahon allegedly attempted to turn the match to favor himself and had heat with wrestlers in the match for his conduct in gorilla, the WWE lost interest in McMahon and made preparations to have him dropped.

McMahon has attempted to return to the company, but those in charge seem uninterested in his comeback. If he joins AEW, he might work both on-air and behind the scenes.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that talent discussed the meeting.

Most of the talent they spoke with anticipate Shane will make an appearance.