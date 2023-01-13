WWE Talent Meeting Set For SmackDown, Backstage News on Tonight’s Show, Possible Spoilers

Tonight’s SmackDown in Green Bay will feature an all-talent meeting from WWE, according to Fightful Select. The meeting will take place before the show begins at 4 p.m. ET, and more information will be provided later. According to PWInsider, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will lead the meeting.

As of Thursday, Uncle Howdy was scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. This follows his appearance on RAW, where he taunted Alexa Bliss. There has been no word on whether Bray Wyatt will return to the show after his absence last Friday. Last week, LA Knight only appeared for a backstage interview.

It appears that a women’s locker room segment will air on tonight’s SmackDown, as extras have been hired to serve as officials for the angle. The WWE has not announced any women’s matches or segments for tonight, but Ronda Rousey is scheduled to make her first appearance since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, and Flair is also scheduled.

Tonight’s show will also feature a tarot card reading with Rey Mysterio. The segment was supposed to air on last Friday’s show, but it didn’t. Scarlett entered the ring after Karrion Kross and Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss and Emma and placed Rey’s stolen mask over Moss’ head. Kross and Scarlett then drew a Mysterio tarot card and placed it over Moss, warning Mysterio that he will face the same punishment soon.