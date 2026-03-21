WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Motor City Machine Guns

WWE appears to be teasing a potential heel turn involving Alex Shelley or the Motor City Machine Guns following events on SmackDown.

During the match, Chris Sabin and Shelley picked up a win over Axiom and Nathan Frazer, but the finish came with outside interference. As Frazer rolled Sabin up with an O’Connor roll, Candice LeRae struck Frazer behind the referee’s back, allowing Sabin to reverse the pin and secure the victory.

Notably, Sabin appeared unaware of LeRae’s involvement and celebrated as if the win had come clean, while LeRae’s focus seemed to be directed more toward Shelley than the team as a whole. The dynamic has sparked speculation that WWE could be setting up either a split within the Motor City Machine Guns or a full heel turn for the duo.

Earlier in the show, LeRae was seen backstage alongside Johnny Gargano when Danhausen appeared offering to remove a curse. Shelley later entered the scene before Sabin joined him to refocus on their upcoming match, further tying the group together in the segment.

While the direction remains unclear, the involvement of LeRae and Gargano suggests a larger storyline could be developing around the Motor City Machine Guns in the weeks ahead.