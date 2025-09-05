WWE Title Match At WrestlePalooza Reportedly “Up In The Air”

With just over two weeks remaining until the inaugural WrestlePalooza premium live event on September 20, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided fresh details on the card.

According to the report, the originally planned WWE Championship match is now “up in the air,” leaving uncertainty around one of the event’s top bouts. WrestlePalooza is set to be a milestone for WWE as the first premium live event to stream on ESPN’s new platform.

One match that is locked in is for the vacant Women’s World Championship, which will see Iyo Sky face Stephanie Vaquer. The bout was made official on the September 1st episode of Monday Night Raw after Naomi relinquished the title due to her pregnancy. Vaquer earned her opportunity by winning a number one contender’s battle royal at the Evolution PLE, while Sky was owed a rematch from a previously canceled championship match.

Another match already announced for the show is the long-awaited reunion of The Usos, as Jimmy and Jey will team together against The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This was set up after Breakker and Reed wrote Roman Reigns off television with a post-match assault at Clash in Paris, prompting The Usos to reunite on Raw to fight for family honor.

Also heavily expected for WrestlePalooza is a singles clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The feud reignited when Lesnar made his shocking return at SummerSlam following a two-year absence, attacking Cena and setting the stage for one final showdown.

The status of the Undisputed WWE Championship match remains less clear. The original plan called for Cody Rhodes to defend the title against Drew McIntyre. However, the Observer report notes that the match is now in doubt and that McIntyre could instead face Randy Orton, as their ongoing feud has been one of the central storylines on SmackDown in recent weeks.

Rhodes has been away from television while filming the upcoming “Street Fighter” film, which has contributed to the uncertainty.