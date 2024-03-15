WWE To Bring In Several Legends For WWE WrestleMania 40 Week

WWE is set to hold WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns putting his championship on the line against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the night two main event and The Tribal Chief and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson going up against World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Rhodes in the night one main event.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE will bring in some big names for WrestleMania 40 week including former two-time women’s champion Michelle McCool, legendary manager Jimmy Hart, WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and JBL and Kane.

There is no word yet on what exactly these legends will be doing during WrestleMania 40 week, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.