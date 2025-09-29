WWE Unreal Filming Already Underway With Seth Rollins As A Central Focus

The critically acclaimed docuseries “WWE Unreal” is officially returning for a second season, with filming now underway. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE, Netflix, and NFL Films have begun production on the next chapter of the series, which is expected to premiere in 2026.

The renewal comes after a brief period of uncertainty, as director Chris Weaver recently admitted he was unsure whether the project would be greenlit. However, those doubts were quickly put to rest when Weaver was spotted filming at WWE SummerSlam, capturing new content for the upcoming season.

One of the key focal points of Season 2 will be World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Weaver was reportedly filming specifically around Rollins’ iconic Money in the Bank cash-in, one of the most pivotal moments of his career. The production team has already been present at multiple WWE events and is deep enough into the process that they are now selecting music for the series.

The first season of WWE Unreal was both a critical and commercial success, earning acclaim for its unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, storytelling, and cinematic production quality. It followed top stars such as Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and Roman Reigns, while offering fans a rare look into the company’s inner workings during landmark events like WrestleMania.

With Rollins as a central subject, Season 2 is expected to chronicle his journey to the top of WWE, including his rivalries with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and others, as well as his rise to become one of the defining figures of the modern era.

“WWE Unreal” Season 2 is currently slated for release in 2026, exclusively on Netflix.