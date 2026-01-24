WWE: Unreal Ranks In Multiple Countries Despite Missing Global Top 10

WWE’s behind-the-scenes Netflix series, “Unreal”, recently returned for its second season and remains a hot topic in the pro wrestling industry. The show aims to provide an inside look at how various storylines and major angles are developed.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that “Unreal” did not make it into the overall top 10 shows on Netflix on its release day, January 20th.

However, it achieved top-ten rankings in several countries, including the U.S. (#7), the U.K. (#6), Canada (#6), New Zealand (#7), and Australia (#5). Notably, in the United Kingdom, it climbed to #4 on its second day.