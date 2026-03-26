WWE: Unreal Receives Three Sports Emmy Award Nominations

WWE has announced that its series, WWE: Unreal, has received three nominations for the Sports Emmy Awards. The nominations include “Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized,” “Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form,” and “Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque expressed his excitement about this significant honor on his Twitter (X) account.

Triple H wrote, “WWE: Unreal’s nomination for three Sports Emmys is a testament to the work and dedication of every single individual @WWE whose work makes us run. Also, a massive thank you to our partners who helped bring this show to life, and congratulations to all involved in the show and its production. @netflix @OmahaProd @NFLFilms & @Skydance Sports”

WWE: Unreal premiered on Netflix, a major streaming platform, during the summer of 2025. This docuseries offers fans an inside look into the writers’ room, showcasing how storylines are created and how shows are put together.

As expected, the series has received mixed reviews from both longtime fans and industry insiders. The second season debuted this past winter.

#WWEUnreal on @netflix has been nominated for 3 Sports Emmy Awards! 🏆 Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized 🏆 Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form 🏆 Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty@OmahaProd @NFLFilms @Skydance pic.twitter.com/xP5RFZ2PWk — WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2026