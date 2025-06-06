WWE Veteran Weighs In On Mariah May’s NXT Debut, Teases Future Match

WWE veteran Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including Mariah May’s journey leading up to her highly anticipated NXT TV debut.

Natalya said, “We were talking about Stephanie [Vaquer] last week, and so Mariah has a similar journey, where she went out and explored the world before coming to WWE. She was a fan. She loved it. You know and realize she was a fan and she wanted to pursue this…and she became a student of the game.”

On Mariah May fighting to get to NXT:

“She is beautiful but I can tell that she really fought for this and she really worked hard for this. I like the way she tells stories…So I’m excited to see the stories that she tells with the women in NXT.”

On wanting to face May in the ring:

“I would not be against having a match with her, just putting it out there. I think Shawn [Michaels] does an amazing job with letting the men and women tell stories.”

